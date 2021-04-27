Flint City Council passes resolution to ban discrimination based on hair

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With a unanimous vote at Monday night’s meeting, the Flint City Council passed a resolution prohibiting discrimination with traits historically associated with race.

This means natural hair, afros, braids and other protective hairstyles would now be protected from discrimination by employers. Many people say it’s long overdue.

Ingham County already has a law banning hair discrimination on the books. Genesee County is considering a similar law and the Michigan Legislature is considering the Crown Act to ban discrimination based on hair a state law.

Jimmie Jackson has been in the business of hair for nearly 40 years. From relaxers to braids to afros and curly locks, he’s seen just about every kind of hairstyle request in his chair. He’s more likely to do a twist out or natural cut nowadays than anything involving harsh chemicals.

But for many in the Black community, how they decide to wear their hair can come with negative consequences in the workplace.

“I remember a story years ago at the Hyatt where one of the workers, they wouldn’t allow her to wear braids,” Jackson said.

But that will soon come to an end in the city of Flint, thanks to a new ordinance set to take effect prohibiting hair discrimination.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said hairstylist Alitta Arthur.

Like her fellow hairstylist at Salon De Excellence in Flint, she said wearing hair the way it naturally grows is professional and should be regarded as such.

“For us to be able to wear our own natural hair the way we see fit, how we feel about yourself, I think is wonderful,” Arthur said.

The resolution passed by the Flint City Council expands the definition of race to recognize that discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles is a form of racial discrimination. Arthur hopes Flint is just the beginning.

“Everywhere, every city, every state, everywhere I believe that’s what needs to take place,” she said.

But some question why there even needs to be laws and ordinances passed about the subject in the first place.

The Genesee County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider its ban on hair discrimination at a meeting Wednesday.

