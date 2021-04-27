Flint fire battles another fire at condemned apartment complex

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (04/26/2021) - Another fire at at abandoned Flint apartment complex.

After ABC12 alerted the city of Flint about the unlivable conditions at Richfield Court Apartments like the broken windows, the burst pipes, and the flooding, the city condemned the property. It forced dozens of families to find new housing, but after that, old problems became new ones.

Last month, firefighters arrived a little after 5:00 in the morning to put out a fire. Families still living there were forced to escape, losing everything.

Now, a month later, at 5:51 Monday evening, three separate fires were burning at the same time in three separate buildings.

”One small fire each in each building and upstairs, but they extinguished quickly, and we were able to concentrate our efforts on this building here,” Flint Fire Battalion Chief, Ramsey Clapper said.

Clapper says he called on Burton Fire and Genesee County Fire in case it got out of control, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fires without any injuries. That was a concern because firefighters were told somebody could be stuck inside. They didn’t find anybody, but still, they have to stay alert.

”All the buildings in this complex are supposed to condemned, and no one is here, however there are reports of some squatters living in some of buildings, so we have to treat it as if someone is in the building right now,” Clapper said.

Clapper says the fire is suspicious, and Michigan State Police is investigating.

In the meantime, the city will be taking action to keep the community safe, saying in a statement Monday night, “The fires at Richfield Court are among the reasons the City of Flint has been aggressively pursuing legal action against the owners. Our victories in court will allow us to better secure the property.”

That includes disconnecting all utilities on April 30 and boarding up the buildings.

Clapper says he’s also requesting Flint Police drive there frequently to prevent future fires.

