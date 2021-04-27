Advertisement

Forest Service making progress on containing massive Iosco County wildfire

A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre...
A firefighter snapped this photo of the dense smoke in the midst of a five thousand acre wildfire in remote Iosco County.(Uriah Biesck, Grant Twp. Fire Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Forest Service is making progress on containing the massive wildfire that burned nearly 6,000 acres around the Huron-Manistee National Forest in western Iosco County.

Officials say the Brittle Fire has burned a total of 5,781 acres of land, mostly in the national forest. No structures were lost, no injuries were reported and evacuation orders for two subdivisions issued last Friday have been lifted.

The fire started last Friday while the Forest Service was conducting a prescribed burn and went out of control.

The Forest Service says the fire was 45% contained on Tuesday morning but doesn’t appear to be spreading beyond the perimeter. Trees within the containment area continued burning Tuesday while crews worked to strengthen the fire lines around the burned area.

Fire officials say recent rainfall did little to moisten the fire load in the area, which is under moderate drought conditions this spring. They hope to fully contain the fire on Friday.

The public is asked to avoid the fire area in western Iosco County to allow fire equipment and personnel use of roadways. The public also should avoid flying drones in the area, because aerial assets from the Forest Service are assisting with firefighting operations.

