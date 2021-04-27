Gift card program provides big boost for Fenton businesses

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Fenton is seeing a major economic impact from a recent E-gift card program established to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Assistant City Manager Michael Hart said the program helped residents support their favorite local businesses while the Fenton Downtown Development Authority could assist businesses during the tough winter months.

The program is simple. People could buy a gift card in increments of $25, which is good at any of the listed small businesses, and the Fenton DDA will match that gift card amount as long as it is spent by June 2021.

The idea was a major hit, selling nearly 10,000 e-gift cards and generating $800,000 in revenue for nearly 50 locally owned businesses. Hart said the community support has been incredible and this has been one way for people to help those struggling during the pandemic.

“We did something meaningful to help and for the most part businesses are surviving,” he said.

Hart said the matching funds for e-gift cards is nearly spent, but he hopes to see the program return and benefit other local organizations.

