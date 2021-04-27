Advertisement

Home Depot hiring 370 workers for stores around Flint

Full and part time positions are available in a variety of roles at each store
A Home Depot employee helps a customer in the garden center.(Scott Rokis | source: The Home Depot)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As The Home Depot enters its busiest season of the year, the home improvement retailer is looking to fill 370 jobs at stores in the Flint area.

The open positions are full and part time in customer service, filling online orders, unpacking freight shipments overnight and stocking shelves. Flexible scheduling, career growth and other benefits are available.

The company did not say what wage employees could make, but employees have received bonuses pay raises as sales surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each store in Mid-Michigan has open jobs. Click here for a list of openings in the area and instructions for how to apply.

The Home Depot is continuing to provide daily health screenings when employees arrive for work and they are required to wear face coverings in the stores.

