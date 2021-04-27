Independent review to determine how Iosco County prescribed fire got out of control

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An independent review in the coming weeks will determine how a prescribed burn turned into a massive 6,000 acre fire in Iosco County.

What is being called the Brittle Fire at the Huron-Manistee National Forest was nearly 45% contained as of Tuesday.

The fire began on Friday after Forest Service officials were conducing a prescribed burn in the area and it got out of control.

Clark McCreedy, the public information officer for the Eastern Area Incident Management Team, said prescribed burns are used often by Forest Service officials.

“Prescribed fire truly is one of the most effective ways that we can reduce the fuel load, which lessens the risk of truly catastrophic fires,” he said.

McCreedy said what has happened in Iosco County is a forest official’s worst nightmare.

“I worked prescribed fire for over 20 years and the fact of the matter is we absolutely dread something like this happening,” McCreedy said.

The process to plan a prescribed fire takes months to plan. McCreedy said officials at the Huron-Manistee National Forest have used them before to mitigate future dangers from wildfires. He said every time one is planned, there is specific criteria that must be followed.

“For example, we’ve go this window of what the temperature should be, this window of what the humidity should be, this window of what the wind should be, the wind direction, the smoke dispersal and so there are actually months of planning that go into a burn,” McCreedy said. “The morning of the burn, we do another check and we ask the question, are we in the prescription? And in this case these folks of course were.”

Iosco County, like most of Mid-Michigan, has seen extremely dry weather as of late. The area is in a “moderate drought” in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.

McCreedy said the prescribed burn took place to reduce the risk of future fires and said it’s extremely rare to see them grow out of control.

“The truth of the matter is less than one half of one percent of prescribed fires ever escaped,” he said.

Right now, it is unclear how exactly the fire grew out of control but McCreedy said the Forest Service will seek an independent review to determine how exactly it did.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.