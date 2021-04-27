JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Our workweek began with a uniform deck of clouds, but a wide range of temperatures across the ABC12 viewing area. The northern parts of the area saw highs fight to near the 40 degree mark with a light rain/snow mix. The southern parts of the area stayed dry as highs tried to sneak into the lower 50s. All of those numbers are well below the average, which is now 62-degrees. Overnight, a few sprinkles will be possible, and temperatures will climb a little bit as warmer air moves in from the southwest.

Tuesday will be another day during which we will have a very large temperature difference north to south. The southern parts of the area will see highs approach the 80-degree mark with a little bit of cloud-filtered sunshine and southwesterly winds. The northern parts of the area will have to deal with more clouds, a few showers, and winds off of Lake Huron. Highs north of the Bay along US-23, may not touch 60. The entire area will see an increasing risk for rain by evening time.

Some showers and a few thundershowers look to be a good bet for Tuesday night and Wednesday. In fact, some lingering showers are expected for Thursday as well. We are at a rainfall deficit for the spring, so we will take what we can get during the week. As the rain falls, temperatures will be retreating. For Thursday and Friday, highs will dip back into the lower 50s – some ten degrees below the average as we close out the month of April. We should warm up again for the weekend. More on that on ABC12 News. - JR