Judge hears arguments over coronavirus tests for Michigan school athletes

DETROIT (AP) - Attorneys for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration are defending coronavirus test requirements for young athletes.

They told a judge Tuesday that state law gives the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director extraordinary power to respond to a pandemic.

A parent group called Let Them Play Michigan is seeking an injunction to stop weekly COVID-19 tests for school athletes, related quarantines and mask requirements. The group argues that the policy must go through a formal rule-making procedure, a process that would take weeks or months.

More than 1,000 people at times watched Judge Michael Kelly hear arguments over Zoom. There was no immediate decision.

A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order requires all youth or high school sports athletes, coaches and team officials to undergo a rapid antigen COVID-19 test at least once a week to continue participating.

Anyone who tests positive with the rapid antigen test must isolate and receive a traditional COVID-19 test, which can take days for results. Anyone who tests positive there or develops COVID-19 symptoms must follow the state’s guidelines for quarantining or isolation.

The quarantine regulations cost the Hemlock High School girls basketball team a chance to play for a state championship earlier this year.

A state public health order also requires athletes to wear face coverings during practices and competitions when 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained. The order does not apply to high school swimmers, divers or gymnasts.

