Advertisement

Judge hears arguments over coronavirus tests for Michigan school athletes

Let Them Play Michigan is asking a judge to stop COVID-19 measures and mask mandates for youth athletes
Parents Rally To "Let Them Play"
Parents Rally To "Let Them Play"
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Attorneys for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration are defending coronavirus test requirements for young athletes.

They told a judge Tuesday that state law gives the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director extraordinary power to respond to a pandemic.

A parent group called Let Them Play Michigan is seeking an injunction to stop weekly COVID-19 tests for school athletes, related quarantines and mask requirements. The group argues that the policy must go through a formal rule-making procedure, a process that would take weeks or months.

More than 1,000 people at times watched Judge Michael Kelly hear arguments over Zoom. There was no immediate decision.

A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order requires all youth or high school sports athletes, coaches and team officials to undergo a rapid antigen COVID-19 test at least once a week to continue participating.

Anyone who tests positive with the rapid antigen test must isolate and receive a traditional COVID-19 test, which can take days for results. Anyone who tests positive there or develops COVID-19 symptoms must follow the state’s guidelines for quarantining or isolation.

The quarantine regulations cost the Hemlock High School girls basketball team a chance to play for a state championship earlier this year.

A state public health order also requires athletes to wear face coverings during practices and competitions when 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained. The order does not apply to high school swimmers, divers or gymnasts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Warning
Michigan couple loses life savings to elaborate professional license scam
Craig "CJ" Myott
Three charged in disappearance of man last seen in Flint 11 months ago
This photo of an alleged attack on a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was blurred intentionally...
U.S. Postal Service mail carrier charged after videotaped altercation in Flint
Local Health Reactions Mask Mandate
Michigan’s expanded face mask mandate takes effect Monday
A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
UPDATE: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found; GoFundMe set up to assist family

Latest News

People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
New Michigan COVID-19 cases grow by smallest amount in over a month
Genesee Community Health Center
State partners with Genesee Community Health Center on COVID-19 testing, other services
If you’re going out, bring a mask, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes. Take everyday...
COVID-19: Going out?