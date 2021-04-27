Michigan Department of Civil Rights looking into 7-year-old’s unapproved school haircut

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State civil rights advocates are looking into the Mount Pleasant incident where a school employee cut a 7-year-old student’s curly hair without her parents’ permission.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights says staff are in contact with the family of Jurnee Hoffmeyer and Mount Pleasant Public Schools officials regarding the haircut she received by a library staff member in late March.

“We are deeply concerned about the reported incident in a Mount Pleasant school involving a 7-year-old child whose hair was cut without her parent’s permission,” said Department of Civil Rights Director James E. White. “We are in contact with the school administration and the child’s family to ascertain the facts and circumstances that led to this unfortunate event and to decide on next steps.”

Jurnee’s father, Jimmy Hoffmeyer, said another student cut her hair on the bus and her took her to a professional hairstylist to get it fixed. He was shocked days later when Jurnee came home from school with most of her long curly locks trimmed off.

The story gained national attention after spreading widely on the internet and social media last week.

Mount Pleasant Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Verleger issued a statement last week saying Jurnee asked the other student to cut her hair and the other student took scissors from school without permission. She says Jurnee later told a library employee at Ganiard Elementary School that she did not like her haircut while her class was visiting the library.

The employee, who also works as a professional hairstylist outside of school, offered to fix Jurnee’s hair and her teacher was aware of the request. However, school staff never consulted with Jurnee’s parents before giving her the haircut.

Verleger says she apologized to Jurnee’s family for the incident. The teacher and library employee both remain under investigation by Mount Pleasant school administrators.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission has authority in the state Constitution to investigate any allegations of discrimination based on religion, race, color or national origin, genetic information, sex, age, marital status, height, weight, arrest record, and physical and mental disability.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is the operation arm of the Civil Rights Commission.

White said the incident shows a need for the Crown Act, which is designed to prevent discrimination based on hair style or texture. The bill, which clarifies that discrimination based on hair is a civil rights violation, remains under consideration in the Michigan Legislature.

“It is not uncommon for Black and biracial women and girls to be subjected to discrimination and disparate treatment based on their hair,” he said.

