Michigan’s infant mortality rate falls to all-time record low

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state of Michigan has made tremendous strides when it comes to infant health.

Recently released data shows that the state had both the lowest infant mortality rate in recorded history in 2019, along with a measurable decrease in the disparity of deaths between Black and white infants.

“We’ve been moving in the right direction for over the past decade as far as infant mortality,” said Dr. Omari Young, an OB/GYN at Hurley Medical Center.

Young chalked up the vast improvement in infant mortality to a collaborative effort.

“Infant mortality is partly a reflection of pregnancy-related care and that’s where I come in as an OB GYN,” Young said. “And obviously it’s a multidisciplinary effort to create better maternal and infant outcomes between OB obstetric care, pediatric care, social services and public health initiative.

Even with the record low mortality rate, Young said there is still work that needs to be done.

“There is still that disparity between African-American women and infants, as far as morbidity and mortality,” Young said.

The state data shows a reduction of the Black and white infant mortality disparity ratio of 3.2% in 2018 to 2.6% in 2019. Infant mortality is considered the death of an infant before reaching the age of 1.

“I think it’s multifaceted partly in the comment when I see women in early pregnancy, like how I simplified it most times is usually healthy mom, healthy pregnancy leads to healthy baby,” Young said.

Young said other factors include access to quality health care, teen pregnancy rates, not enough time in between pregnancies and racial bias within the health care system.

“Whether it be disregarding clinical symptoms, pain control, a whole host of issues,” Young said. “I think the other aspect of it too is record institutions in various communities, recognizing that and looking in the mirror and addressing those issues of implicit bias, cultural competency training and then kind of a big picture wise is having.”

Young said the infant mortality data is good news, but just a start.

“But ultimately it’s myself, my colleagues on the pediatric side or social services continue to collaborate together to move in the right direction and I’m excited about it,” Young said.

Young added that having more doctors that reflect the communities they serve also leads to better health outcomes across the board.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.