New Michigan COVID-19 cases grow by smallest amount in over a month

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan was the smallest in over a month on Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,676 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 829,520. That is the smallest single-day increase since March 23, when the latest surge in the illness was beginning.

State health officials reported 105 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 17,429. Forty-eight of those deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady on Monday with nearly 33,850 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests spiked to the highest level in 10 days on Monday, settling at 13.7%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped significantly. As of Tuesday, 3,533 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 104 from Monday. Of those, 3,374 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care decreased on Tuesday while the number of patients on ventilators increased. Michigan hospitals were treating 857 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 534 of them were on ventilators Monday.

Since Monday, there are 15 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and three more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed nearly 9.025 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 4.732 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3.768 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 525,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 6.658 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 3.95 million people statewide. A total of 35.9% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 48.8% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 31,559 cases and 787 deaths, which is an increase of 157 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 19,388 cases and 552 deaths, which is an increase of 69 cases.

Arenac, 943 cases, 28 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Bay, 9,760 cases and 308 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases.

Clare, 1,870 cases, 72 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,796 cases, 43 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Gratiot, 2,930 cases and 106 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Huron, 2,911 cases and 67 deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 1,647 cases and 66 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Isabella, 4,924 cases, 82 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Lapeer, 7,248 cases and 167 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases and six deaths.

Midland, 6,195 cases, 74 deaths and 5,270 recoveries, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,280 cases and 35 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Oscoda, 488 cases and 22 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 1,523 cases, 45 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Sanilac, 3,558 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 5,281 cases, 93 deaths and 3,602 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases.

Tuscola, 4,619 cases and 147 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.