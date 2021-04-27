Private school warns teachers against COVID-19 vaccines in Fla.

MIAMI (WFOR) - A Florida private school is warning its staff against getting COVID-19 vaccines.

The Centner Academy reportedly said it is their policy, to the extent possible, not to employ anyone who has gotten a coronavirus vaccine until further information is known.

In a letter sent to students’ parents, the school discourages teachers and staff from getting the COVID-19 vaccines or to wait until the end of the school year. The school reportedly also said legal action would be taken if they lied about it.

According to employment attorney Carter Sox with Gallup Auerbach, the school is in their legal rights to fire faculty for getting the vaccine.

“This is a private school. It’s not a public school. So generally, a private employer in Florida can fire someone for any reason or no reason at all,” Sox said.

However, there appears to be some recourse if fired personnel want to fight it.

“There is a potential for the teachers to say that this rule would discriminate against them based on a disability,” Sox said. “So, they may say they have a serious medical condition that requires them to get the vaccine.”

According to The New York Times article, faculty was told to fill out a confidential form and answer whether they received the vaccine, which one and how many doses.

The form also threatened legal action for lying.

The school claimed it spoke with medical leaders about the vaccine, who said that it is experimental and not enough is known about it.

In the letter, the school claims thousands of women worldwide had adverse reproductive issues by just being near someone who was vaccinated, including irregular menstruation, bleeding and miscarriages.

“There is nothing infectious in the vaccine whatsoever and the type of immunity that they induce in no way affects anything to do with someone’s fertility,” said Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University.

Marty is confident in the use of the vaccine and questions who the medical experts are that the school is using.

“The author has a very primitive understanding of what a vaccine is and really no understanding of the scientific process,” Marty said.

The United Teachers of Dade Union released a statement.

“These schools not only teach misinformation and peddle propaganda, they punish teachers who try to protect themselves and their families,” it said in part.

It goes on to say, “we are horrified by the unsafe conditions and labor violations that colleagues at schools such as this one have to endure due to lack of union representation and contract rights.”

