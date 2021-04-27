Saginaw-area priest sent to prison for sexual assault has been released

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJRT) - A prominent Saginaw area priest who was sent to prison for sexual assault has been released from custody.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says 74-year-old Robert DeLand walked out of the Marquette Branch Prison in the Upper Peninsula around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Michigan Parole Board granted him parole back in February.

DeLand pleaded no contest to second-degree criminal sexual conduct, gross indecency between two males and manufacturing or distributing an imitation controlled substance in 2019.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such at sentencing. DeLand was sentenced to two to 15 years in prison.

DeLand is required to register as a sex offender now that he is out of prison. The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw permanently banned him from ministering or presenting himself in public as a priest in 2019.

DeLand was accused of sexual assault charges involving three young men -- one was 21 years old and the others were 17 years old.

