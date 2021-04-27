State partners with Genesee Community Health Center on COVID-19 testing, other services

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County residents have a new resource for mobile COVID-19 testing and other community services.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a partnership Tuesday with the Genesee Community Health Center to provide mobile COVID-19 testing, vaccination, personal protective equipment, food assistance, clothing and other social services.

“Every Michigander should have access to fundamental public health services regardless of their zip code, and this partnership with the Genesee Community Health Center will bring us a step closer to making that a reality,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

The partnership is designed to eliminate the disparities in access to health care and social services around the county. The health center says its staff will be able to expand their reach into the community and bring services right to residents who need them.

“We have always known that Genesee County’s most vulnerable populations have difficulty in obtaining needed services for their health and well-being,” said Jean Troop, director of the Genesee Community Health Center. “To that end, we are utilizing our mobile services to ensure we can reach individuals who have transportation and lack of resources that hinder them from getting important health and social services.”

