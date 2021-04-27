Advertisement

State partners with Genesee Community Health Center on COVID-19 testing, other services

Mobile services will be able to reach more people right in their neighborhoods
Genesee Community Health Center
Genesee Community Health Center(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County residents have a new resource for mobile COVID-19 testing and other community services.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a partnership Tuesday with the Genesee Community Health Center to provide mobile COVID-19 testing, vaccination, personal protective equipment, food assistance, clothing and other social services.

“Every Michigander should have access to fundamental public health services regardless of their zip code, and this partnership with the Genesee Community Health Center will bring us a step closer to making that a reality,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

The partnership is designed to eliminate the disparities in access to health care and social services around the county. The health center says its staff will be able to expand their reach into the community and bring services right to residents who need them.

“We have always known that Genesee County’s most vulnerable populations have difficulty in obtaining needed services for their health and well-being,” said Jean Troop, director of the Genesee Community Health Center. “To that end, we are utilizing our mobile services to ensure we can reach individuals who have transportation and lack of resources that hinder them from getting important health and social services.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Warning
Michigan couple loses life savings to elaborate professional license scam
Craig "CJ" Myott
Three charged in disappearance of man last seen in Flint 11 months ago
A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
UPDATE: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found; GoFundMe set up to assist family
Local Health Reactions Mask Mandate
Michigan’s expanded face mask mandate takes effect Monday
Noah Kerridge
Missing: 20-year-old from Linden last seen in Oakland County last week

Latest News

People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
If you’re going out, bring a mask, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes. Take everyday...
COVID-19: Going out?
The CDC issued new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.
COVID response briefing: Fully vaccinated people don't need masks outdoors
COVID-19 vaccines are new, and it’s normal for people to have questions about them. Use these 5...
COVID-19 vaccine conversations