Suspect arrested near Detroit accused of shooting CMU quarterback, other man

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a man near Detroit on Tuesday for allegedly shooting a quarterback on the Central Michigan University football team and another man at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police made the arrest after prosecutors issued a 10-count felony arrest warrant for the suspect in connection with the double shooting at Deerfield Village Apartments early Saturday morning.

Police say the suspect came from the Detroit area to Mount Pleasant that evening to socialize at various establishments. When they closed, the suspect and others with him heard about a gathering at the apartment complex.

John Keller, a quarterback at CMU, and dozens of others were at the gathering. Police say an altercation broke out between the group from Detroit and others at the party around 12:50 a.m. The suspect allegedly grabbed a firearm from a vehicle and opened fire into the apartment.

Keller, 20, was airlifted to a Flint hospital early Saturday, where he was listed in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was rushed to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The suspect and others with him fled the scene and drove back to Detroit after the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Police say they have no connection to the CMU campus, the Mount Pleasant area or Deerfield Village Apartments.

Investigators from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office conducted dozens of witness interviews, sifted through reams of social media posts and served several search warrants before identifying a suspect in the shooting. He will be arraigned in an Isabella County courtroom later this week.

Police are working to identify another possible suspect involved in the shooting.

