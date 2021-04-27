U.S. Postal Service mail carrier charged after videotaped altercation in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier is facing two charges after an assault that a bystander captured on video earlier this month in Flint.

Prosecutors say the 29-year-old mail carrier, who appeared to be a victim in the attack, actually was the aggressor in the incident. She is facing misdemeanor charges of assault and lying to police during the investigation.

No charges were announced against the two women who appeared in the video of the incident.

The altercation happened around 1:30 p.m. April 8 at Carson Street and Floyd McCree Drive near the Schafer Square Apartments in Flint.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the mail carrier, who is not being identified because she hasn’t been arraigned, told investigators that the other two women hit her mail truck and then got out to assault her. The mail truck had front end damage when police arrived.

The video of the altercation, which spread widely on social media, appeared to show the mail carrier was the victim, Leyton said. However, he said interviews with the other two women involved and other witnesses led investigators to the conclusion that the mail carrier was the aggressor in the incident.

One of the women can be heard on the video yelling, “She hit me first” on the video. Then the video shows the two women hop back in their car and speed off. The man filming the attack provided a look at the damage to the front of the mail truck before the footage ends.

The Flint Police Department initially arrested the two other women involved in the incident, but they were released from custody with no charges filed.

“This is a perfect example of how a situation may not be exactly what it looks like at first glance,” Leyton said. “A lot of people were calling for charges against the two young women, when in fact, according to the police investigation, they were the victims.”

The mail carrier, who suffered two black eyes and abrasions, will be arraigned in Genesee County District Court on the two misdemeanor charges. She faces up to two years in prison if convicted.

“Jumping to conclusions and quick, rash judgments about a situation rarely serves justice well,” Leyton said.

