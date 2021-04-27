Advertisement

Very warm south, storm chances north

More rain chances Wednesday
By Brad Sugden
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Warm today!! A warm front across the Lower Peninsula will give us a bit of a divide in temps today into tomorrow, but overall everyone will end up seeing temperatures above normal for this time of year. We’ll see some rain overnight tonight and into tomorrow, with more rain Thursday so keep the umbrella handy.

Highs today will be near 80 further south, low to mid 70 near the bay and north/inland, and near 70 near Lake Huron. Winds will be out of the SW today at 10-15mph, gusting to the 20s. We’ll see some sun here and there but in general have a mainly overcast day. There’s a slim chance you’ll run into a rain shower but most stay dry.

There’s a better chance at seeing showers and possible storms this evening into the late night for those near the bay, northward, and into the thumb. Everyone could see scattered showers and storms into tomorrow morning. Some storms may have large hail.

Tonight’s lows will be in the 50s further north while further south we’ll remain near 60 degrees. Winds tonight will be out of the SW around 10mph.

Tomorrow winds pick back up at 10-15mph, gusting into the mid 20s, out of the SW. We’ll warm to the 60s and low 70s with a bit of a break in the rain.

Showers then move back in Wednesday night and stay with us for Thursday.

