Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies

In this July 20, 2009 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins...
In this July 20, 2009 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong stand in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, on the 40th anniversary of the mission's moon landing.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Astronaut Michael Collins, who along with Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong was on the successful moon landing mission Apollo 11, has died, his family confirmed on social media. He was 90 years old.

His family said on Twitter that he had passed after a valiant fight with cancer, spending his final days peacefully with family members at his side.

“Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way,” they said in the statement. “We will miss him terribly. Yet we also know how lucky Mike felt to have lived the life he did. We will honor his wish to celebrate, not mourn, that life.

“Please join us in fondly remembering his sharp wit, his quiet sense of purpose and his wise perspective, gained both from looking back at Earth from the vantage of space and gazing across calm waters from the deck of his fishing boat.”

