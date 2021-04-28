City of Flint welcoming community input for spending $99.3 million in COVID-19 relief funding

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (04/27/2021) - More than $99 million is on its way to the City of Flint.

The money is part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to help communities recover following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, some tough decisions are going to be made on exactly how the Vehicle City will spend those dollars.

”Public safety and blight control, infrastructure, home owner rehab, rental utility payment and assistance, these are all things that impact peoples’ lives,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

Neeley called those priorities the five pillars like better pay for police officers, cleaning up the community, or helping renters with their utility bills.

Still, creating opportunity with these dollars also means listening

”When we say we want to hear you, it’s abnormal for some residents because they haven’t had the opportunity to have that before. Now they have that,” Neeley said.

Neeley hosted a virtual community update on Tuesday alongside the city’s newly-appointed Chief Financial Officer, Shelbi Frayer.

”These are once-in-a-lifetime dollars that we’re going to receive here for the community that have an opportunity to really impact our community in many ways,” Frayer said during the community update.

However the money is spent, Neeley says transparency is key, and residents can access the check registry online to see how the city is spending its money to move Flint forward.

”We want to make sure that we’re doing the work to change Flint back into a world-city because we have world-class people here,” Neeley said during the community update.

Residents can share their opinions by taking a poll, visiting Flint City Hall, calling (810) 237-2000, or e-mailing input@CityofFlint.com.

The city says they’re taking the next ten days to hear from the community.

The first set of dollars should arrive by mid-May.

