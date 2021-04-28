Clio area community schools obtain a federal grant to purchase new buses

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (4/28/2021) - Many school districts have to make tough budget choices on where to spend their resources.

Luckily, one mid-Michigan school district’s continued persistence has paid off, in the form of much needed dollars for transportation.

After several years of applying for federal grant money from the EPA, the Clio Area School District found out they will finally receive a hundred thousand dollars to help curb pollution from diesel emissions.

That’s enough money to obtain five new gasoline-powered buses.

Fletcher Spears III, Clio Area Schools Superintendent said, “With this additional grant money, it’s going to help us really bring our fleet a couple of steps forward.”

Five older diesel buses, that date back to the early 2000′s, will be retired.

Several with over 250,000 miles on them.

Factor in idle time, that’s the same wear and tear as vehicles with over 400,000 miles on the odometer.

“When you’re going down a gravel road and bouncing around, it’s just an older bus. It’s nice to have that newer bus. And, our bus drivers are very appreciative and they do a very good job taking care of them,” added Spears.

The newer buses will have 4 wifi cameras, to keep an eye on what goes on both inside and outside each vehicle.

Aside from having a newer fleet, there are other advantages as well.(KEVIN) The first is in repair costs. “An engine rebuild here, gas, five to six thousand. Diesel, fifteen to sixteen thousand. So, it just seems to us, that maybe this is the time to switch,” Spears commented.

And the second is recovering some of the cost down the road.

“When we sold a bus, we could get anywhere from between seven and twelve thousand on a resale. Recently, our buses have been older, more miles, more repairs, and so often times we would get scrap value, maybe a couple thousand dollars,” said Spears.

And, less money spent on repairs, means more money can be spent in the classroom.

Those buses are already on order with plans to debut them at the start of the new school year later this year.

