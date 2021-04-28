Crim Festival of Races rolls out training program for summer events

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The HAP Crim Festival of Races is still months away, but that means its time to start training for the big day.

Crim Race and Training Director Joe Dimambro said many runners wing it without training before the races every year -- and some are successful -- but they often are very sore the next day. That’s where the Crim Fitness Training program comes in.

The 15-week program starts in May and groups meet weekly until race weekend in August. Groups are organized by pace and goals for the Crim races.

Dimambro said the training program not only has the goal of helping runners get through the race, but to make sure they have the best experience possible.

“Having this experience with out people really helps create the cohesive bonds and friendships that last well after the training program,” he said. “We’ve even had several stories of people even finding their significant others and getting married after meeting in the program.”

Dimambro is not guaranteeing that the groups lead to dates, but he promises a great Crim experience before, during and after race weekend.

“You get the right gear with the shoes and outfit, the nutrition, you can take care of yourself with (physical training) and massage,” he said. “But then after the race, it’s all about getting your body recovered and making sure you’re ready for your next run or walk to keep you active even after the Crim race.”

The sign up deadline for the Crim Fitness Training program ends on Friday. Click here for more information about the training program and to sign up.

