Detroit man faces 10 charges in Isabella County shooting case

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man was arraigned today, charged with shooting two people, including a quarterback at Central Michigan University.

Kenneth Thomas faces ten criminal charges, including two assault with intent to murder charges.

Investigators believe Thomas of Detroit was involved in the Saturday shooting at the Deerfield Village Apartments in Union Township near the campus of Central Michigan University.

Its believed Thomas is captured on video that was posted on social media, heading back into the apartment with what appears to be an assault weapon. Police believe Thomas got the weapon from a car after he was involved in a fight in the apartment and starting shooting at party attendees.

“With the amount of people there we could have had a lot more, a lot more injured, or worse,” says Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main.

Inured in the shooting was 20-year-old CMU quarterback John Keller who is in stable condition and 23-year-old CMU senior Tyler Bunting. Main says Bunting could be released from the hospital any day now.

Main says investigators are exploring the possibility of making more arrests in the case.

He says despite this weekend’s shooting, progress has been made on making sure parties in and around the college town don’t get out of hand.

“CMU, local law enforcement, the community, property owners, we’ve worked very diligently over the last few years and we don’t have the large gatherings like we use to, five to ten years ago,” says Main.

An attorney representing Thomas at today’s arraignment said Thomas just got out of the Navy. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

