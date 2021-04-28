Advertisement

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for May 2021

Yellowstone Cheese has been making cheese since 2007.
Yellowstone Cheese has been making cheese since 2007.(WEAU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families may get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for May at locations throughout the city.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Produce expected to be available to families in May includes ground turkey, cheese and potatoes.

Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last. All workers at the distribution sites will be wearing protective equipment and Flint residents do not need to leave their vehicles to receive an allotment of food.

More than $300 million has been provided to help the residents of Flint, including this initiative. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan on the project in 2016.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

  • May 4 at 10 a.m.
  • May 11 at 10 a.m.
  • May 18 at 10 a.m.
  • May 25 at 10 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway

  • May 3 at 10 a.m.
  • May 10 at 10 a.m.
  • May 17 at 10 a.m.
  • May 24 at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

  • May 6 at 10 a.m.
  • May 13 at 10 a.m.
  • May 20 at 10 a.m.
  • May 27 at 10 a.m.

St. Luke’s New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

  • May 7 at 10 a.m.
  • May 14 at 10 a.m.
  • May 21 at 10 a.m.
  • May 28 at 10 a.m.

American Muslim Community Services, 4800 S. Saginaw St.

  • May 8 at 9 a.m.

End Times, 4002 S. Dort Highway

  • May 3 and 11 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Warning
Michigan couple loses life savings to elaborate professional license scam
This photo of an alleged attack on a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was blurred intentionally...
U.S. Postal Service mail carrier charged after videotaped altercation in Flint
Local Health Reactions Mask Mandate
Michigan’s expanded face mask mandate takes effect Monday
Craig "CJ" Myott
Three charged in disappearance of man last seen in Flint 11 months ago
Benjamin Reinhart
Genesee County Jail deputy accused of sending sexual explicit messages, photos on duty

Latest News

High school football players on the steps of the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing for 'Let...
Judge rejects Let Them Play challenge to masks, coronavirus tests for athletes
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
New text message scam targets unemployed Michigan workers
Republicans begin passing part of $13 billion Michigan COVID-19 relief plan
Mid Michigan College campus in Mount Pleasant, MI.
Mid Michigan College seeks district expansion again after it was voted down in November