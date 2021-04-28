Advertisement

Genesee County passes policy against hair discrimination

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday banning hair discrimination among county government agencies.

The resolution is modeled after the Crown Act, which aims to prohibit discrimination based on hair style and texture. Commissioners say hair discrimination unfairly targets Black people, especially women, with certain textures and protective hairstyles.

Genesee County’s measure, which was approved by a 7-2 vote, only applies to county agencies and is not binding on private businesses around the county. Similar legislation pending in the Michigan Legislature and in Congress would create laws adding hair to the list of anti-discrimination.

“You may not have lost a job due to your natural hairstyle or know how it feels to be discriminated against, but it happens and it happens often,” said Flint attorney Charis Lee. “Genesee County has already declared racism a public health crisis, and that means we have to deal with the incidental effects of racism, and hair discrimination is one of those issues.”

