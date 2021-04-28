Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer encouraged as COVID-19 vaccine reaches nearly half of Michigan adults

She hinted at possibly relieving some restrictions soon as case rates and hospitalizations drop
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue even after one of the nation’s top health officials said the state needs to close things down due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’s encouraged as Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine rates increase while case rates fall.

Whitmer hinted that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services may consider loosening some coronavirus restrictions soon.

”We’re continuing to monitor what the CDC is recommending and what our data here in Michigan and I would anticipate forthcoming policy changes potentially that will feel a little bit more normal for all of us,” she said.

As of Tuesday, nearly half of Michigan adults age 16 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services statistics. Nearly 36% of adults are considered fully vaccinated.

Michigan led the nation in COVID-19 spread for much of April, but the state’s key statistics for the illness have been improving over the past week. Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reached the lowest increase in over a month on Tuesday while hospitalizations decreased.

