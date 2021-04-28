Advertisement

Health department: COVID-19 cases confirmed at Reese High School prom

New COVID-19 cases are rising exponentially in Tuscola and Huron counties.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
REESE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Tuscola County Health Department is asking students who attended the Reese High School prom last weekend to quarantine voluntarily for 14 days.

The health department issued an advisory saying students who attended prom at The Grand in Bay City last Saturday may have been exposed to COVID-19. Several people in attendance at the event tested positive for the illness, but health officials did not specify how many.

The health department says it cannot accurately conduct contact tracing for all of the COVID-19 cases at the prom, so officials are asking all everyone in attendance to quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of the illness.

Anyone with questions about the COVID-19 outbreak in Reese can call the Tuscola County Health Department at 989-673-8114.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

