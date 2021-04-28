JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

As promised, we had a wide range of temperatures across Mid-Michigan Tuesday. Highs ranged from around 60-degrees along the Lake Huron shoreline north of the Bay, to near 80 across the southern parts of the area. With a warm front draped across lower Michigan, we did see some cloud-filtered sunshine, but we also had a few showers across the area. More showers are likely overnight, with a chance of some thunderstorms through the wee hours of our Wednesday.

While Wednesday morning will bring us the best chance of some thunder and lightning, scattered showers may linger through the midday period. While some breaks in the clouds will be possible, mostly cloudy conditions will hold for the better part of the day. The wind direction will vary during the day, and wind speeds will increase into the 13 to 18 mph range. Highs for the day will range from around 60-degrees to the north, to the middle 70s across the south.

Some light showers will linger across the ABC12 viewing area Thursday. Highs will retreat into the 50s Thursday, and remain there for Friday. We will have some sunshine to end the workweek, but we will also have a light north to northwesterly breeze prevailing. For the weekend, winds will be shifting back in from the southwest. I will tell you what that will do for our weekend temperatures on ABC12 News. - JR