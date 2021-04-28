Advertisement

Judge rejects Let Them Play challenge to masks, coronavirus tests for athletes

High school football players on the steps of the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing for 'Let...
High school football players on the steps of the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing for 'Let Them Play' rally.(Jason Lewis/WJRT)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A judge has rejected a request to stop regular coronavirus testing of Michigan school athletes and other steps ordered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Judge Michael Kelly says an injunction isn’t appropriate at this stage because a group called Let Them Play Michigan is unlikely to win the case.

The group argued that health department orders, especially weekly COVID-19 testing, should have gone through a formal rule-making process. But the judge says state law “plainly gives” authority to the health director to issue emergency orders in response to a pandemic.

Kelly heard arguments from attorneys in the lawsuit remotely on Wednesday.

A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order requires all youth or high school sports athletes, coaches and team officials to undergo a rapid antigen COVID-19 test at least once a week to continue participating.

Anyone who tests positive with the rapid antigen test must isolate and receive a traditional COVID-19 test, which can take days for results. Anyone who tests positive there or develops COVID-19 symptoms must follow the state’s guidelines for quarantining or isolation.

The quarantine regulations cost the Hemlock High School girls basketball team a chance to play for a state championship earlier this year.

A state public health order also requires athletes to wear face coverings during practices and competitions when 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained. The order does not apply to high school swimmers, divers or gymnasts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Warning
Michigan couple loses life savings to elaborate professional license scam
This photo of an alleged attack on a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was blurred intentionally...
U.S. Postal Service mail carrier charged after videotaped altercation in Flint
Local Health Reactions Mask Mandate
Michigan’s expanded face mask mandate takes effect Monday
Craig "CJ" Myott
Three charged in disappearance of man last seen in Flint 11 months ago
Benjamin Reinhart
Genesee County Jail deputy accused of sending sexual explicit messages, photos on duty

Latest News

Republicans begin passing part of $13 billion Michigan COVID-19 relief plan
A beer store in Kansas City, Missouri, hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday.
Kansas City pub gives out shots (vaccines, that is)
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Gov. Whitmer encouraged as COVID-19 vaccine reaches nearly half of Michigan adults
As many as 60 million doses are expected to be available for export in the coming months.
EU to hold hearing in case against AstraZeneca