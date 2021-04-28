Man serving life sentence for killing Burton cop may be able to leave prison

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Shane Richey was 16 when he killed Burton Police Officer Terry Thompson in the line of duty 38 years ago.

A judge at the time sentenced Richey to the mandatory term of life in prison with no chance of parole. On Tuesday, a different Genesee County judge agreed to a lesser sentence of 40 to 60 years in prison, which may allow Richey to leave prison before he turns 60.

Thompson’s sister spoke against the lighter sentence during Tuesday’s resentencing hearing.

“Personally, I do not see Mr. Richey as a repentant individual and someone worthy of being free. I know I will never be free from the psychological and emotional wounds of the past 40 years,” said Tamara Thompson Asbury.

Tuesday’s hearing was made possible by a 2012 ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that prohibited mandatory life-without-parole sentences for juveniles. Juvenile offenders already serving mandatory life sentences were entitled to a new sentencing hearing.

Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Celeste Bell said this was a sentence that no one would be happy with -- not Thompson’s family or his killer.

”There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about them and think about the damage that I have done,” said Richey, who is now 54 years old.

He expressed remorse in court during Tuesday’s hearing.

“I am so sorry for ... everything,” Richey said.

He was convicted of shooting and killing Thompson after he responded to a burglary alarm at a department store on South Saginaw Street. Richey shot the officer seven or eight times.

“All of us who have family and friends in service or law enforcement know that every time puts on the uniform, we run the risk of them not coming home. But none of us think our loved one will be told to shut up and be assassinated,” said assistant prosecutor Alena Clark, who argued against a lighter sentence for Richey.

Bell agreed to the lighter 40 to 60-year sentence, which could allow Richey out of prison in two years.

“Retribution is not a compelling reason to impose a harsh sentence,” she said. “Retribution and punishment are not the same.”

Burton Police Chief Brian Ross was extremely disappointed by Richey’s new sentence and heartbroken for the Thompson family.

“It’s just a shame that the courts will allow this to happen,” he said. “Just because somebody was good at cleaning their cell, stayed out of trouble, doesn’t mean that they’re a reformed individual.”

Ross asked the community to rally around Thompson’s family and provide the support that they need.

