Michigan House approves time limit for certifying citizen initiative petitions

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House approved a bill Tuesday that would establish a time limit for the Secretary of State’s Office to review petitions for citizen initiatives.

The House voted 60-49 largely along party lines to set a 90-day time limit to decide whether groups obtained enough signatures to place a question on the ballot. The deadline would be extended to 120 days if petitions are turned in within 45 days of a general election.

Republican State Rep. Bradley Slagh of Zeeland introduced House Bill 4200 in February while the Unlock Michigan group waited for its petitions to repeal the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945 sat in the Secretary of State’s Office.

Unlock Michigan turned in about 540,000 signatures on Oct. 2 and the Michigan Bureau of Elections, which is part of the Secretary of State’s Office, determined last week that enough signatures were valid to advance the issue. The Board of State Canvassers deadlocked on certifying the petitions, however, so the issue will go to court.

If the court agrees that the Unlock Michigan petitions should be certified, the Michigan Legislature can either approve repealing the law without a veto threat from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer or forward the issue for a statewide vote.

Slagh said the Secretary of State’s Office took too long to tabulate the Unlock Michigan petitions. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the process was delayed by staffing issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The House Fiscal Agency noted that the 90-day or 120-day deadline may require the Secretary of State’s Office to hire more staff temporarily or permanently to review petition signatures.

The office reported that petitions submitted in November or December took over 162 days to review while petitions submitted in the other 10 months took an average of 54 days to review. The House Fiscal Agency noted additional staff may be necessary to trim the 162-day average down to 120 days.

The bill moves on to the Senate Committee on Elections for consideration after receiving House approval. The committee and the full Senate would have to approve the bill before it could go to Whitmer for her consideration.

