Advertisement

Michigan House: Give unemployed workers $1,000 if they find job

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Unemployed people who find a job would get $1,000 as part of $7.9 billion in proposed COVID-19 relief spending advancing in the Michigan Legislature.

The “return to work” grants would cover up to 400,000 residents. They are included in supplemental budget bills that advanced from the Republican-led House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday but are a ways off from being enacted since there is no deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

All but $1 billion in funding would come from federal coronavirus packages that were approved in March and December.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Warning
Michigan couple loses life savings to elaborate professional license scam
This photo of an alleged attack on a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was blurred intentionally...
U.S. Postal Service mail carrier charged after videotaped altercation in Flint
Local Health Reactions Mask Mandate
Michigan’s expanded face mask mandate takes effect Monday
Craig "CJ" Myott
Three charged in disappearance of man last seen in Flint 11 months ago
Robert DeLand
Saginaw-area priest sent to prison for sexual assault has been released

Latest News

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Gov. Whitmer encouraged as COVID-19 vaccine reaches nearly half of Michigan adults
Enbridge Line 5 runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac carrying crude oil between the Upper and...
Enbridge Line 5 dispute raises tensions between U.S. and Canada
A Dickinson County voter signing name in support of repealing the Governor's Emergency powers.
Michigan House approves time limit for certifying citizen initiative petitions
Michigan residents casting their ballots.
Michigan House votes to move August primary election to June