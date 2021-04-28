Advertisement

Michigan House passes bottle return bill to benefit retailers

Retailers would receive a small tax credit for every bottle return they accept
Michigan retailers would benefit from a bill that changes the bottle return law.
Michigan retailers would benefit from a bill that changes the bottle return law.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Legislation to compensate beverage retailers to update their recycling equipment using unreturned recyclables deposit funds passed Tuesday in the Michigan House.

Unredeemed money from the 10-cent per container now is divided between the state and retailers operating bottle return locations. The state’s Cleanup and Redevelopment Trust Fund, which mainly funds cleanup efforts for certain contamination sites, gets 75% of the money and 25% is given to the retailers.

The proposed legislation would offer beverage distributors a half-cent per bottle tax credit for every container eligible for the bottle return. The measure would cost the state $20 million annually, according to the House Fiscal Agency.

