Michigan House votes to move August primary election to June

Michigan residents casting their ballots.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s August primary date would be moved six weeks earlier, to June, under bills advancing in Lansing.

Michigan has three regular election dates: in May, August - when the primary is held - and the general election in November.

The House voted 63-46 Tuesday, with many Democrats and some Republicans in opposition, to consolidate the May and August elections into one on the third Tuesday in June, starting next year. The Senate will consider the bill next.

Proponents say the change would allow local clerks or election officials more time to certify results of the primary, compile ballots for the general election and send out absentee ballots ahead of the November election.

