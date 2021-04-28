Michigan inching closer to COVID-19 herd immunity, experts say

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Since Michigan first started vaccinating people for COVID-19 in December, the state has been eying one very important number: 70%.

That’s the percent of folks health leaders say need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, meaning the majority of adult residents are immune to the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, nearly 36% of Michigan’s eligible population is fully vaccinated compared to roughly 29% of the entire country. The biggest hurdle now in reaching that 70% mark is convincing hesitant Michiganders to get their shots.

“The easy part of the distribution is over. I think we’re starting to see that enthusiasm for vaccines dipping,” said Dr. Nick Gilpin, the medical director of infection prevention and epidemiology at Beaumont Health in Detroit.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel is not surprised by the hesitancy in getting the vaccines.

“We knew we were going to get to a point where we would see people who were ready and willing to go anywhere to get a vaccine and then we have groups of people who are amenable to getting the vaccine but maybe it needs to be a little bit easier, more convenient,” she said.

To make that happen, more walk-in vaccine clinics are being scheduled around Mid-Michigan. Meijer is now taking at least 100 walk-ins per week for the vaccine at all of its pharmacies.

So while the question of when Michigan will reach herd immunity is still up in the air, health experts believe the state will get there at some point. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services hopes to reach that level of vaccinations by the end of this year.

