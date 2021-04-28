Michigan reports nearly 4,400 more COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses dropped by over 100 for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,371 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 833,891. That is the fifth consecutive day with fewer than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide.

State health officials reported 38 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 17,467.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady on Tuesday with nearly 37,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests decreased about 2% from Monday’s 10-day high to 11.68% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped significantly. As of Wednesday, 3,392 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 141 from Tuesday. Of those, 3,262 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Wednesday was the second consecutive day with a drop of more than 100 in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan. Hospitals across the state are treating nearly 1,000 fewer COVID-19 patients since the record of 4,358 was set on April 19.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care decreased on Wednesday while the number of patients on ventilators increased. Michigan hospitals were treating 852 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 547 of them were on ventilators.

Since Tuesday, there are five fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 13 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed nearly 9.025 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 4.732 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3.768 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 525,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 6.658 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 3.95 million people statewide. A total of 35.9% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 48.8% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 31,756 cases and 791 deaths, which is an increase of 197 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 19,540 cases and 552 deaths, which is an increase of 152 cases.

Arenac, 957 cases, 28 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Bay, 9,834 cases and 309 deaths, which is an increase of 74 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,881 cases, 73 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,801 cases, 46 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and three deaths.

Gratiot, 2,954 cases and 106 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases.

Huron, 2,927 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Iosco, 1,655 cases and 66 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Isabella, 4,962 cases, 82 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 38 cases.

Lapeer, 7,290 cases and 167 deaths, which is an increase of 42 cases.

Midland, 6,264 cases, 74 deaths and 5,270 recoveries, which is an increase of 69 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,288 cases and 35 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Oscoda, 489 cases and 22 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 1,526 cases, 45 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Sanilac, 3,570 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Shiawassee, 5,304 cases, 94 deaths and 3,943 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases, one death and 341 recoveries.

Tuscola, 4,632 cases and 150 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases and three deaths.

