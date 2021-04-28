Mid Michigan College seeks district expansion again after it was voted down in November

HARRISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid Michigan College is once again asking voters to pass two annexation proposals in next week’s election to expand its district further south.

The election will take place on Tuesday where voters in 10 school districts will decide whether or not they support the two proposals.

The school districts that will be voting include Mt. Pleasant, Shepherd, St. Louis, Alma, Ashley, Beal City, Breckenridge, Chippewa Hills, Fulton, and Ithaca.

The first proposal asks whether or not tax payers in each school district want to join part of Mid Michigan’s in-district service area. The second proposal is a millage proposal of 1.2202 mils, which is the college’s current operating millage rate. Both proposals will need to pass in each school district for annexation to occur.

This is not the first time Mid Michigan College has tried to expand. Last November, these proposals were asked to all voters in the Gratiot-Isabella RESD but it was rejected.

“What happened in the end was proposal one, which is do you want to join Mid’s district passed with flying colors by a two-to-one margin,” said Scott Mertes, vice president of Academic Affairs and Community Outreach at Mid Michigan College. “Proposal two, which is can we assess the millage rate on to property taxes failed by 561 votes across the entire RESD territory.”

Mertes said the college wanted to try this again because there were communities that did vote “yes” on both proposals last November and this gives them the chance to join the college’s district.

“Because there were certain communities, certain school districts within the RESD that voted fairly substantially yes, we thought would give those communities another opportunity to vote,” Mertes said. “Only this time, rather than attempting to annex the RESD region as a whole, we’re attempting to annex 10 individual school districts.”

Mertes said that college district boundary lines could become “messy” if some school districts approve annexation and others do not.

“It’s going to be a little bit messy in determining those boundary lines,” he said. “Could potentially be people right across the street from one another, one is in-district one isn’t.”

One of the biggest changes that would come if school districts vote to join the college’s district would be with tuition cost. This school year, out-district students are paying $220 per contact hour while in-district students are paying $132. Mertes said this could stir up some additional economic impacts by adding more college educated people to the area because it would be cheaper.

Mertes also said it would also benefit anyone looking to join Michigan Reconnect, the state’s free community college program. He said that the program will pay the in-district tuition rate but for anyone who lives outside of the district, they would have to cover the remaining cost of out-district tuition.

“We feel this could be an economic game changer for our communities,” Mertes said.

The election will take place on May 4 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on these ballot proposals, visit Mid Michigan College’s website.

