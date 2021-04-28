Advertisement

More federal charges filed in alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Three suspects accused of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction for alleged plans to bomb a bridge
These suspects were charged after authorities stopped an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov....
These suspects were charged after authorities stopped an alleged plot to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal grand jury added charges for three of the six men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year.

A new indictment filed in U.S. District Court accuses 40-year-old Adam Fox of Wyoming, Mich., 45-year-old Barry Croft of Delaware and 23-year-old Daniel Joseph Harris of Lake Orion with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction related to the alleged plot.

Several other federal charges filed against those three suspects and three other men arrested last fall remain.

Federal prosecutors say the weapon of mass destruction charge comes after the men allegedly plotted to blow up a bridge as part of their alleged plan to kidnap Whitmer last fall.

Authorities say the bridge would become impassable if it was damaged by an explosive and hinder the law enforcement response to protect Whitmer while the men carried out the alleged kidnapping plot.

Croft and Harris also are facing new charges accusing them of possessing an unregistered Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 semiautomatic assault rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches from July to September last year.

Prosecutors say the new charges resulted from an ongoing investigation into the alleged plot, which continues with the FBI, Michigan State Police and other federal law enforcement agencies.

Federal and state authorities announced the arrests of six suspects facing federal charges for allegedly plotting to kidnap Whitmer in response to the COVID-19 orders she mandated in Michigan beginning last March.

Eight other suspects were arrested on state charges for allegedly supporting the plot.

Defense attorneys for all 14 suspects have said the plot was all talk and nobody took action to actually kidnap the governor.

Ty Garbin pleaded guilty in December to charges related to the plot and he is awaiting sentencing in federal court. He faces up to life in prison.

Court proceedings against Fox, Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are continuing in U.S. District Court. All five face up to life in prison if they are convicted.

