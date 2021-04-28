Advertisement

New text message scam targets unemployed Michigan workers

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is warning of a new text message scam that appears to impersonate the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Investigators recently learned of a scam targeting workers who are receiving unemployment benefits, claiming that the state is changing security features. Scammers also are attempting a similar ruse over email.

Scammers ask unemployed workers to click a link and then log into their online unemployment accounts to avoid losing benefits. The scam can expose personal information for people receiving unemployment benefits, allowing scammers to steal their identity.

“At a time when so many people are struggling financially, bad actors are using scam texts and websites that mimic government unemployment insurance benefit websites,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

She pointed out that the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency will communicate official information about individual claims to workers only by mail or on their online accounts. The agency never sends emails or text messages to unemployed workers.

