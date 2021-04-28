Advertisement

Reducing ovarian cancer risk

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More than 20,000 women in the U.S. will hear the words “you have ovarian cancer” this year. For women who beat the cancer the first time, more than 70 percent will have a recurrence. Now clinical trials have shown a new medication is revealing promising results for delaying recurrence.

Fifty-five-year-old Gilda Michel loves being active. But after losing a lot of weight, she noticed something didn’t seem quite right.

“My stomach was not getting any smaller and was also hurting a lot,” Gilda recalled.

She got a CT scan and ...

“They said I had tumors on my ovaries,” Gilda shared.

It was stage three ovarian cancer. She had surgery, 21 sessions of chemotherapy, and 25 rounds of radiation to get rid of the cancer.

“A few years ago, was that you gave a patient intravenous chemotherapy, usually typically six cycles, and then you sit and wait,” described Emery Salom, MD, a gynecologic oncologist.

But now patients can be proactive against recurrence by getting maintenance therapy with PARP inhibitors right after finishing their first round of chemo.

“PARP inhibitors are a new class of medications in which they’re antibody mediated to block a specific function in the repair mechanism of cells,” Dr. Salom explained.

PARP inhibitors stop cancer cells from being repaired, which ultimately causes the cancer cells to die. Studies have shown that patients on PARP inhibitors have had recurrence delayed.

“The response rate in a subset of women is significant to delay the time to recurrence for more than a year,” Dr. Salom concluded.

For Gilda, whose cancer is now gone and has been on the PARP inhibitors for six months, that’s great news.

“It makes me happy that there’s something there that can help you,” Gilda shared.

And give her more time … to do what she loves.

The patients that did the best on PARP inhibitors were the ones who had the BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations. PARP inhibitors should not be given to patients who have had side effects from chemotherapy in which their blood counts are low or those who have had previous PARP inhibitors for another disease.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam Warning
Michigan couple loses life savings to elaborate professional license scam
This photo of an alleged attack on a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was blurred intentionally...
U.S. Postal Service mail carrier charged after videotaped altercation in Flint
Local Health Reactions Mask Mandate
Michigan’s expanded face mask mandate takes effect Monday
Craig "CJ" Myott
Three charged in disappearance of man last seen in Flint 11 months ago
Robert DeLand
Saginaw-area priest sent to prison for sexual assault has been released

Latest News

A new sleep disorder in kids: RSD
A new sleep disorder in kids: RSD
PFAS chemical foam.
New PFAS legislation aims to hold polluters accountable for environmental contamination
Owosso's Memorial Healthcare expects the COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas
Mid-Michigan hospitals managing high patient loads with COVID-19 surge
Working to lower your Parkinson’s Disease risk
Working to lower your Parkinson’s Disease risk