Republicans begin passing part of $13 billion Michigan COVID-19 relief plan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan House committees began passing the first parts of a $13 billion COVID-19 relief plan on Wednesday with added provisions.

Republicans made part of the spending contingent on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreeing to new limits and an added a provision that would overturn the new mask mandate for children age 2 to 4 years old, which took effect Monday in Michigan.

Whitmer has not announced an agreement with Republicans, who control the Legislature, on any large-scale COVID-19 relief spending. She vetoed parts of the last Republican plan because it passed without negotiations with her administration.

Most of the Republican spending plan comes from federal COVID-19 relief funds, which presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden signed into law. The plan calls for spending $4.8 billion on schools, $743 million on food assistance, $481 million on bill payment help and $400 million on grants to encourage unemployed workers to find a job.

Local governments around the state would receive $686 million from the plan, along with investments in roads, broadband internet expansion, mental health facilities, public infrastructure and COVID-19 work.

“This is a plan that will help Michigan families struggling with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic right now – while setting the stage for a brighter, more sustainable future,” said Republican State Rep. Thomas Albert of Lowell. “We have an opportunity to help improve our state immediately and for years to come, and we must take advantage of it.”

The legislation that passed the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday includes $1.4 billion for child care in Michigan. However, that funding is contingent on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services ending its order requiring children age 2 to 4 years old to make a good faith effort to wear face coverings.

“Michigan isn’t solving any problems with this particular mask order – it’s actually creating problems for young kids and their families,” said Albert, who is chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

He raised concerns about the effect on children’s speech development and emotional distress of wearing masks.

“Few states have taken this action requiring very young kids to wear masks, and I question why our state has done so,” Albert said.

Republicans included funding in their new plan to investigate Whitmer’s nursing home policies and study the effect of her COVID-19 orders.

They also are seeking to impose a limit on how much money the State Administrative Board can move for other purposes after lawmakers approve spending for various state departments. About $2 billion in spending for hazard pay, child care assistance and paying down road construction debt is contingent on Whitmer agreeing to the limit.

In 2019, Whitmer used the board to shift $625 million away from Republican priorities in state department budgets to other line items. Republicans want to limit the board to moving no more than $200,000.

Albert said the Appropriations Committee plans to vote on more COVID-19 relief spending on Thursday. House Bills 4419 to 4421 and House Bill 4082 will go before the full Michigan House for consideration after passing the committee.

