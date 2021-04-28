Advertisement

Security cameras coming to Ojibway Island to address safety concerns

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -

New security measures are going into place in the city of Saginaw.

After a number of complaints the city council gave the green light to place new cameras on Ojibway Island.

“It will be helpful to the police department and our parks department if there are any issues there and I think also the residents who live near the park will appreciate the effort that the city is making to improve the park,” said Tim Morales, city manager of Saginaw.

The city council approved a $6,176 purchase to install six cameras throughout Ojibway Island.

Large gatherings have been a concern on the island for some time. That, along with recent reports of disorderly conduct and property destruction caused city leaders to temporarily close the island.

It has since reopened with some changes in an effort to cut down on illegal activity.

“Right now it’s only close to vehicle traffic otherwise its open. When we get a reopening plan established, then I think it will be open as it always has been. With those additional enhanced security,” said Morales.

The cameras will be set up in several spots. They’ll be similar to ones already in use in the city.

Those who frequently visit the island say this will help to provide extra peace of mind.

“Hopefully if they put these cameras in, they won’t have to lock these gates, and we can come in and drive in and do a little fishing and whatnot,” said Artie Short.

“I think having cameras in the park is really a great idea, gives you a sense of ease of mind and protection, not necessarily protection of a day to day thing but if something were to happen, and they needed to go back and look at video footage. I think it would be a handy tool to have,” said Annmarie Batkosk.

The City manager says the council is looking forward to having all of their parks open and accessible.

The cameras should be installed this summer.

