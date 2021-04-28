Advertisement

There are still some rain chances, though smaller

Rain chances into Thursday
By Brad Sugden
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system is moving across the state today. It has a warm front directly through the middle of the viewing area, and for that reason those further south will be warmer while those further north will be cooler. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast today, and then as another system moves in we’ll see more rain Thursday before drying out Friday.

Today’s highs will be in the 50s and 60s further north, while closer to I-69 you’ll be closer to 70. Winds will shift from the W to the NW and N at 10-15mph, gusting to 25mph through the afternoon. After seeing a round of showers and storms this morning, we’ll be drier to end the day with just a chance of an isolated shower or storm.

Tonight temperatures drop to the low and mid 40s with a N wind at 5-10mph. We’ll stay cloudy with rain moving in from south to north early tomorrow morning.

Keep the umbrella with you tomorrow as passing showers will continue for a good portion of the day. Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid 50s, and even with some sunshine Friday we’ll remain in the mid 50s for the afternoon.

Saturday will feature some sun with highs around 60.

