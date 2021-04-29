Advertisement

25-year-old found dead likely over an hour after crashing into a ditch

A pickup truck landed on its roof in nearly 3 feet of water
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 25-year-old man died after crashing into a ditch at a rural Huron County intersection early Thursday.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Brown and Kilmanagh roads in Brookfield Township around 7 a.m. However, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office believes the crash actually happened before 5:30 a.m. and nobody noticed it until a passerby found a pickup truck overturned in the ditch.

The pickup truck came to a stop in nearly 3 feet of water in the ditch. Owendale firefighters worked with a wrecker to remove the 25-year-old driver from the truck and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say the driver, who was alone in the truck, was traveling south on Brown Road when he ran the stop sign at Kilmanagh Road. The intersection is offset slightly, so drivers on Brown Road have to turn a travel a short distance on Kilmanagh Road.

Police believe the driver failed to negotiate the offset on Brown Road, lost control and rolled into the ditch. The driver was not identified Thursday morning while authorities notified his friends and family.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating the crash. An autopsy of the 25-year-old will be scheduled.

