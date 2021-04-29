ABC12′s new Job Whisperer segment aims to help get mid-Michigan back to work

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

There is no doubt the the pandemic has been tough on so many, in so many ways. More than a year into it- hundreds of thousands of Michiganders are still looking for a job. To help address this need in the community ABC12 is introducing a new monthly segment The Job Whisperer.

If you are looking to rebrand yourself, get a resume update, a career change or if you are a college student looking for your first career job, ABC12 is here to help.

We are working with staffing expert Jared “The Job Whisperer” Coseglia to help you position yourself to land your next new job.

If you would like the help of the Job Whisperer please send an email to jobwhisperer@abc12.com.

