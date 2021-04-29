Advertisement

ABC12′s new Job Whisperer segment aims to help get mid-Michigan back to work

By Dawn Jones
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

There is no doubt the the pandemic has been tough on so many, in so many ways. More than a year into it- hundreds of thousands of Michiganders are still looking for a job. To help address this need in the community ABC12 is introducing a new monthly segment The Job Whisperer.

If you are looking to rebrand yourself, get a resume update, a career change or if you are a college student looking for your first career job, ABC12 is here to help.

We are working with staffing expert Jared “The Job Whisperer” Coseglia to help you position yourself to land your next new job.

If you would like the help of the Job Whisperer please send an email to jobwhisperer@abc12.com.

Job Whisperer at abc12 dot com

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan retailers would benefit from a bill that changes the bottle return law.
Michigan House passes bottle return bill to benefit retailers
Benjamin Reinhart
Genesee County Jail deputy accused of sending sexual explicit messages, photos on duty
Shane Richey appears in court remotely for a resentencing hearing 38 years after he was...
Man serving life sentence for killing Burton cop may be able to leave prison
Michigan House: Give unemployed workers $1,000 if they find job
This details the vaccination rates Michigan needs to hit for COVID-19 restrictions to end.
Whitmer unveils vaccine benchmarks to end Michigan COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

Hundreds of runners take off in the Crim Festival of Races.
Crim Festival of Races rolls out training program for summer events
Morgan Monroe got her degree in occupational therapy after recovering from a major motorcycle...
Clio family celebrates miracle recovery from crash, ending with a college degree
Genesee Community Health Center
State partners with Genesee Community Health Center on COVID-19 testing, other services
From left, attorneys Alexandra Ichim, Marc Fishman and Ryan Fishman of the Fishman Group law...
‘It’s very stressful’: alleged Fishman Group scam victim owes $14,000+