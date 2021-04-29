Anti-lockdown chiropractor is running for Michigan governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Kalamazoo chiropractor who opposed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders when the coronavirus pandemic struck and helped with an effort to repeal her emergency powers will run for governor in 2022.

Garrett Soldano, a Republican, announced his decision Wednesday.

Soldano started a Facebook group called “Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine” that gained nearly 400,000 members before the social media giant shut it down and he co-chaired Unlock Michigan, a ballot initiative to repeal a law that Whitmer used to keep intact restrictions to curb COVID-19.

Unlock Michigan turned in nearly 540,000 signatures on petitions to repeal the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945, which Whitmer used to make COVID-19 orders in 2020. The Michigan Supreme Court ruled the law unconstitutional in October, but it remains on the books.

Unlock Michigan is seeking to repeal the law entirely so Supreme Court justices can’t reverse their ruling and reinstate the law later.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections ruled last week that Unlock Michigan’s petitions include well over the 340,000 valid signatures required to move the issue forward. However, the Board of State Canvassers deadlock on certifying the petitions, so the issue will go to court.

Soldano, who played football at Western Michigan University, is the fifth Republican to form a gubernatorial committee. All are lesser-known candidates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.