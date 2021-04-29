Bat with rabies discovered in Midland County this spring

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Four bats with rabies have been discovered in Michigan so far this year, including one in Midland County.

Other rabid bats were found in Clinton, Ingham and Kent counties. Michigan health, natural resources and agriculture officials are urging everyone to protect themselves and pets from contracting rabies.

The illness typically appears each spring, primarily in bats and skunks. Last year, 52 bats and four skunks were confirmed with rabies across Michigan. The most human close encounters with bats are reported from May to September.

“With warm weather coming, it is possible for Michiganders to unintentionally come into contact with a potentially infected animal,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “If you come into physical contact with a wild animal or are bitten or scratched, it is important that you seek medical care quickly to keep a treatable situation from becoming potentially life-threatening.”

Rabies is transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal. Immediate treatment is necessary after a possible exposure to avoid a life-threatening illness.

Here are tips from state officials to avoid a rabies infection:

Never touch any wild or stray animals, even if they don’t appear sick. Report any sick animals to wildlife officials.

Seek immediate medical care after a bite or scratch from a wild or stray animal.

Try to safely catch any bats that enter a home if possible, especially if it was present while people were sleeping or in the same room as a child. Contact the local health department for advice if the bat escapes outdoors before it gets caught.

Vaccinate all pets and livestock for rabies, including indoor animals.

Keep pets on a leash and under control at all times to avoid accidental contact with a wild or stray animal.

