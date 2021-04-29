Advertisement

Bear breaks through screened porch to swim in Florida pool

‘He’s very sneaky’
By Megan Myers
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WBBH) – Karen Bockrath woke up one morning recently to find this large hole in her screen.

It turned out to be a “bear-y” special guest.

“I would see the pool deck would be all wet,” Bockrath said.

She knew someone or something was sneaking in.

A certain bear who liked to hang out in her backyard immediately came to mind.

“I kind of figured it was the bear, but I couldn’t really catch him,” Bockrath said.

But the bear couldn’t stay stealthy forever. Or could he?

“He’s very sneaky. I mean, I don’t see him unless I hear the water moving or I see a ripple across it,” she said.

Then one day, she heard splashing and Bockrath came outside to find a visitor in her pool.

“There’s a little ledge over there that he sits on,” she said, pointing to steps that go down into the pool.

Now, he’s a dip on a regular basis.

“He always uses the same entrance,” according to Bockrath, an entrance he created by tearing a hole in the screen surrounding the pool.

“This is the first destruction he’s really done,” she said.

Bockrath’s seen bears around her neighborhood for years.

“Now that he’s coming into the pool, it does kind of make me a little nervous at times,” she said.

But her 6-year-old grandson thinks the whole thing is cool.

Bockrath takes pictures of the bear and sends them to him.

“He takes them to show-and-tell and tells everyone this is my grandma’s pet bear,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan retailers would benefit from a bill that changes the bottle return law.
Michigan House passes bottle return bill to benefit retailers
Benjamin Reinhart
Genesee County Jail deputy accused of sending sexual explicit messages, photos on duty
Shane Richey appears in court remotely for a resentencing hearing 38 years after he was...
Man serving life sentence for killing Burton cop may be able to leave prison
Michigan House: Give unemployed workers $1,000 if they find job
This details the vaccination rates Michigan needs to hit for COVID-19 restrictions to end.
Whitmer unveils vaccine benchmarks to end Michigan COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

Flint Police Chief concerned about uptick in violent crime
Northwood will join the Great Midwest Athletic Conference in 2022-23 after 30 years in the GLIAC.
Northwood is leaving the GLIAC after the 2021-22 sports season
Northwood is leaving the GLIAC
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) recaps joint session speech