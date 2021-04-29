Dog stranded on Saginaw County island rescued with timely call

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WJRT) (04/28/2021)--A call to animal control led to this pup’s reunion with dry land and a disturbing discovery.

That dog owes its life to a passerby who picked up his phone when he noticed something strange. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, together with Animal Care and Control came to the rescue.

They say every dog has his day…

“We would have never known the dog was out there.”

But the last two days have been a wild ride for little River, who comes by her name honestly.

“It was going up and down the shoreline.”

In town for the Freeland Walleye Festival Sunday – his 33rd year running – something that wasn’t the catch of the day caught Robert DeBolt’s attention. He saw something peculiar peering back at him through the trees as he rounded Green Point Island, where the Tittabawassee meets the Saginaw River.

“We decided we’d go up to shore to see if we could rescue her,” DeBolt said.

His eyes hadn’t been playing tricks on him, but River, as it turned out, had a few, escaping into the woods despite their attempts to help. Thinking there was just no way the dog had managed to cross the current herself, the next day, DeBolt picked up the phone and dialed Saginaw County Animal Control.

“While they were walking the island in search of this dog, the sheriff’s department deputies were circling the island in a boat and they did see the dog,” Bonnie Kanicki related. “When they reached the island, they set a trap.”

The trap succeeded and thus, River was marooned no longer. Once back on dry land, a closer examination, according to Director Kanicki, revealed tell-tale signs of abuse.

“It is very thin… it may potentially have been burned,” she explained. “Somebody knows how this dog got to the island. It is our hope that it might strike their conscience to be able to reach out to us.”

“I don’t see how somebody could do that,” DeBolt questioned. “If you don’t want a dog, don’t get it.”

DeBolt adopted a rescue of his own and told this reporter thoughts of her owner abandoning her on a desolate river bank left him disturbed. He had his fingers crossed for a happier ending.

“I’m just very delighted we have animal control like this,” he said. “I wouldn’t have been able to sleep right.”

Saginaw County Animal Control was treating River’s wounds and getting her reacclimated Wednesday. That, before she goes up for adoption, a loving family and a second chance.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.