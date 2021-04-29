Advertisement

Driver charged with homicide in Georgia crash that killed 6

This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement, front, near the scene of a deadly crash in Gwinnett County, Ga., Saturday, April 24, 2021.(Gwinnett County Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say the driver of a van that crashed and burst into flames on a Georgia interstate has been arrested and charged with six counts of homicide by vehicle.

Six women riding inside were killed and 10 others also in the van were injured in the Saturday wreck outside Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police said Thursday that investigators believe Monica Manire made a reckless lane change, which caused the van she was driving to flip on its side.

Many of the passengers were part of a sober living community called We Are Living Proof.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Reinhart
Genesee County Jail deputy accused of sending sexual explicit messages, photos on duty
Michigan retailers would benefit from a bill that changes the bottle return law.
Michigan House passes bottle return bill to benefit retailers
Shane Richey appears in court remotely for a resentencing hearing 38 years after he was...
Man serving life sentence for killing Burton cop may be able to leave prison
Michigan House: Give unemployed workers $1,000 if they find job
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her

Latest News

Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) talks about Biden's joint session speech.
Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) recaps joint session speech
Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
‘Incredibly tragic situation’: Two deputies killed in standoff in Watauga County, NC
In this photo provided by Camera Press and released Wednesday, April 28, 2021, is Britain's...
Prince William, Kate release photos to mark 10th anniversary
FILE - This May 17, 2018 file photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco...
FDA revives federal effort to ban menthol cigarettes