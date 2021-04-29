Empowerment Village offers free internet access for River Park Apartments residents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - About 44 million American households still don’t have a standard broadband internet connection, according to the FCC.

Accessibility and affordability remain barriers for many families. But for one low-income housing community in Flint, the digital divide is no longer a worry.

Officials hosted a ribbon cutting Thursday for the River Park Empowerment Village at the River Park Apartments complex. Residents in the complex can access the internet, make appointments, attend Zoom meetings or copy and fax documents -- all free of charge.

”Everything is kind of on the internet right now -- everything you need a computer for, even to make a doctor’s appointment this day in time, meetings, Zoom, all these different types of things,” said Natasha Cooper, the property manager at River Park. “They didn’t have access to these things. This now empowers them.”

The brand new empowerment zone at River Park Apartments in Flint is providing residents the technology they need to keep up with the ever changing digital world of the 21st century. One of the main struggles low-income residents have had even before to the coronavirus pandemic was broadband internet access.

The pandemic only made that problem worse when malls, libraries, schools and other public places with free WiFi closed.

The 2.5-year project to create the River Park Empowerment Village was made possible by a number of organizations and community partners, including the Community Foundation of Greater Flint and Comcast. Anything a person would need the internet for can be done inside the facility.

The Empowerment Village provides more than internet access. It’s also an opportunity to redefine the meaning of community.

“What we need here is more community involvement,” Cooper said. “More people to not just let today be all grand. It was great, everybody came out. Don’t stop here. We need people to continue to pour into this community.”

The facility will operate by appointment only for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents at River Park Apartments can simply stop by the community center or give the office a call to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.